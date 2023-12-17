Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

