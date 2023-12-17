Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

