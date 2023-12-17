Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average of $405.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

