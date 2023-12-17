Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.43. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

