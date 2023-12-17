Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

