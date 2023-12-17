Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,485,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

ADP opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

