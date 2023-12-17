Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. 4,399,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,997. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

