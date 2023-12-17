Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 105 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.71. 3,532,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.57. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $181.47 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.