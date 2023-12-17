Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $132.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.