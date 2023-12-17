Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $773.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $669.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $779.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

