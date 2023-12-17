L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

