KeyCorp Cuts LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $11.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 440,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.