Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $88.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,301 shares of company stock worth $19,942,035. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

