jvl associates llc Sells 4,845 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

