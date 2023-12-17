JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

