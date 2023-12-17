JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Holdings Boosted by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.6% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC owned approximately 1.89% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.