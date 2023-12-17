JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

