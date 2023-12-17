JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie lowered Kanzhun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

