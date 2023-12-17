Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

