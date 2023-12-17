Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

JCI stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

