iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after buying an additional 1,756,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after buying an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

