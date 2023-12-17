iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

