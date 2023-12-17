iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $74.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

