iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.