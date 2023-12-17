iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

