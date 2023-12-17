iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 21.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283,318 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

