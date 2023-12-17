iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

