Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.6% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $406.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.84.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

