Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.