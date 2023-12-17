Hyperion Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 226,165 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

