Hyperion Partners LLC Has $10.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 9.3% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

