Hyperion Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after buying an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

