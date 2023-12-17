Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $26.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $217.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

