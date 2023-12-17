Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 981 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.