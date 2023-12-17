Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

