Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

HOLX opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 35.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hologic by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 237.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $863,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

