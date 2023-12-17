Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLMN. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.