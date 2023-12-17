Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $752.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

