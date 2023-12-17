Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. BOCOM International cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hello Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

