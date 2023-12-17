HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,317 shares of company stock worth $4,561,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 82,280.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.