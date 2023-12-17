Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.90 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIA. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 953,894 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1,322.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,035 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,658,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

