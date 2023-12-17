Head-To-Head Comparison: Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) & Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Inventiva 0 0 7 0 3.00

Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Inventiva has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 294.23%. Given Inventiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.34) -2.80 Inventiva $12.83 million 16.78 -$57.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inventiva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.84% -23.64% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inventiva beats Theseus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

