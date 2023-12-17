Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

