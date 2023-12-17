Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $287.27 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.