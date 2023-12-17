Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

