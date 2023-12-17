Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,890,431. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $418.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.16. The company has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

