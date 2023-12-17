Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 67,240 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,240 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

