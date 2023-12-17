Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,893 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 71,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 146.8% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 66,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $121.59.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

