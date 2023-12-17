Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,258 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.0% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 79.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 156,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.