Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,483 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 178,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.